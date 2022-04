POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor D. Jannetti, 89, went to go home and walk with her Lord at 1:08a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 from her daughter’s house in Poland, Ohio. Eleanor, affectionately known as Ellie, was born on May 11, 1932, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of...

