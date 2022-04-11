ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer in Chicago: Leaders announce seasonal paid opportunities, programming for the city’s youth

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students are counting down the days to summer break, and so are city leaders.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced summer opportunities and programming for Chicago’s youth on Monday at a 1:30 p.m. event from Foster Park Fieldhouse.

The mayor touted the city’s One Summer Chicago program, which pairs Chicagoans 14 to 24 years old with employment and internship opportunities. She announced the application portal is now open and encouraged eligible residents to begin applying.

Mayor Lightfoot also discussed the Chicago Youth Service Corps which provides paid opportunities for residents ages 16 to 24.

Willie Wilson enters Chicago mayoral race

For those looking elsewhere to earn a seasonal salary, the Chicago Park District also has several summertime positions posted . Summer 2022 park district day camps , however, are not yet open for registration. Those can be viewed beginning May 2 with online registration opening a week later on May 9.

Additional speakers included Chris Brown, commissioner of Chicago Public Library, Brandie Knazze, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services, and Farah Tunks, regional director of the Chicago Park District, all of which discussed what their organizations were providing for the city’s youth through the summer.

WGN News

17-year-old wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was critically wounded when someone shot her as she drove on the South Side. The shooting took place near the corner of 95th Street and Champlain Avenue, right by Chicago State University, before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening. Police said a dark colored vehicle approached the driver’s Honda and fired off […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

