Plains, MT

Campaign season begins with local 'meet and greet'

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

Some say the first robin hopping across the law is a sure sign spring is at hand.

Others claim the sound of baseball meeting bat is the omen of warmer weather nearby.

Still others argue that the true harbinger of spring, at least every other year, is the appearance of candidate yard signs and pre-election speeches that tops them all.

There were no doubt some robins, at least, outside the confines of Plains’ Alliance Church Friday night for what organizers labeled a campaign year “Meet and Greet” as the 2022 campaign season continues to gather steam.

The Friday night gathering, which featured a pot luck food table for guests, attracted several local Republican candidates, including three running for their particular office for the first time.

Headlining the event was current Plains Mayor Dan Rowan, who is running for the District 1 Sanders County Commissioner spot.

Rowan, who was recently elected by a wide margin to a second term as Plains’ mayor, was urged by several community leaders after his re-election to seek the commissioner’s spot, said in campaign literature he was hoping to have a voice in keeping the county’s charm while at the same time ushering in new technologies.

“I’m running for Sanders County Commissioner because I would like to see our County maintain its local charm, while growing with times and technology,” the brochure states. “I’m also for building a stronger infrastructure by working on the immediate needs of our residents and businesses,” he concludes.

Rowan has been largely credited with getting several key infrastructure projects off the drawing board and into action during his time as mayor, including the long-needed solution to placement of sewage collection ponds which are perilously close to the banks of the Clark Fork River and in need of moving to a safer location to help prevent an environmental catastrophe.

He has also initiated several road construction and repair projects and helped update parts of the town’s water system.

Also appearing and speaking at the event was Mary Halling, a local Realtor and property management specialist who is seeking election to the Plains School Board.

“I am a single mom who has raised her children and have no mold I follow,” she said. “I am also a graduate of Plains High. I’m tired of hearing our children have to leave this town and area because there are no jobs and no future for them here”.

She said she would be a watchdog against students being taught socialist ideas and other left wing policies that are currently invading classrooms across the country.

“I hear from other people I have a mouth and am not afraid to use it,” she half-joked. “As taxpayers we need a better return on the investment it takes to educate children as they grow”.

She said she would be a conduit for the public and would work to represent the wishes of parents throughout the District to make sure their voices are heard.

Also on hand Friday night was self-described Constitutional Conservative and law enforcement officer Shawn Fielder, a 2022 candidate for County Sheriff.

Fielder’s campaign materials describe him as an “ardent supporter of the Second Amendment.

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms will not be infringed,” his brochure proclaims.

Fielder has amassed 27 years of law enforcement experience most of which has been acquired while working with sheriff departments. During that time he has been a SWAT Team Commander and a Sniper Team Leader.

His campaign material promises to “operate within the allotted budget and develop a team concept within the Sheriff’s Office while working with local and surrounding agencies to develop information sharing, cooperation and assistance”.

“The Sheriff swears a solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States Constitution and I will take that oath seriously,” he said. “The Sheriff is the employee of the people and exists to serve and protect them in all matters. To uphold and defend the Constitution is a Sheriff’s primary duty and sworn responsibility”.

The crowd of approximately 40 people spent most of the three-hour session mingling with the candidates and telling them of their concerns. Several other candidates attended the meeting, which is part of a Republican-led series of forums and meet-and-greets as the campaign season gets underway.

Thursday night (April 14) is the next scheduled gathering, this one a candidate forum at the Plains VFW.

Q&A with treasurer/superintendent candidate Jill Betts

The four-year term for the position of Mineral County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools will be on the primary ballot in June. Mary Yarnall is the current Treasure/Superintendent of Schools and will be retiring at the end of her term this year. Merry Mueller and Jill Betts are candidates for the position, and each works within the department. The following is a Q&A with Betts. What qualifications do you possess for Treasurer of Mineral County; explain your work experience and how it would benefit this county and its residents. Betts: I worked for Walmart my entire adult life until deciding to move back home, and...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
94.5 KATS

Here Are the Top 5 Most Redneck Cities in Washington

Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
ENUMCLAW, WA
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Paradise sewer board debates Barber's resignation

During the last episode of “The Middle Aged and the Sewerless” everyone was wondering if this was the last they’d see of thrice resigned Paradise Board member Janis Barber. Would newly appointed county commissioner and lawyer Claude Burlingame assume command of the next meeting? Would board members Dewey Arnold and Terry Caldwell come back to the board table if Barber was sitting there? These stories and more in this issue of everyone’s favorite governmental soap opera, aka the Plains Sewer project. Viewers to this past week’s spectacle, which included an expanded group of anti-sewer residents who came ready to boo and hiss, got...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains council talks asphalt prices, parks, junk cars

The Plains town council meeting came to order Monday evening with a full agenda. Missing during this month’s meeting was councilor Connie Foust. The minutes for the previous month’s meeting were approved and Mayor Rowan reviewed the activities that have occurred since the last council meeting. The judge’s report showed 10 new cases for the month, with 43 pending, 45 being opposed and 73 active warrants issued. Upcoming water projects have been out to bid with only one responder, SAJ Engineering. Rowan raised concerns with the high price of asphalt and felt that the town would not be able to pave as...
PLAINS, MT
Sanders County Recycling events

Sanders County will be having the annual E-waste event on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Transfer Site. This event is free. Watch for more information in the local newspapers as get closer to the event. GOT USED FURNITURE? Every week the receipts from our five Refuse District sites pile in, showing folks taking LOTS of used furniture for disposal. It sure would be great if someone could open a Used Furniture store so we could keep a good portion of these items out of the Missoula landfill. Don’t forget that the Sanders County Online...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Paradise's anti-sewer group scores win with board selections

There have been, perhaps, bigger victories in the history of homo sapiens on planet Earth. David took on and whupped Goliath. The 1969 Mets won the World Series. Truman beat Dewey (not the Dewey on the Paradise Sewer Board). The 300 Spartans outfought a horde of Persians in a gallant battle of defiance. And, in this neck of the woods, the citizens of Paradise out-battled the combined forces of Sanders County government and a large engineering firm to turn back a sewer construction project two-thirds of the residents did not cotton to. Hope springs eternal. Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. Start printing those "Don’t...
PARADISE, MT
West End Neighborhood Watch takes shape

Before the West End Neighborhood Watch meeting officially opened, Bruce Charles, chairman of the program, invited the candidates in attendance to share their platform. Randy Mitchell, candidate for HD 14; Deputy Country Attorney Debra Jackson, candidate for County Attorney; and Undersheriff Wayne Cashman, candidate for County Sheriff all Republicans spoke individually for five minutes. The same amount of time was given to Gretchen Webb who is gathering signatures to be included on the ballot as an Independent for county sheriff. Charles then started the meeting of about two dozen people in the Old DeBorgia School by asking, “Raise your hand...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Mineral County, MT
