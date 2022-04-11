ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Haven Hollow Animal Refuge is trying to make a difference

By Eyewitness News 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A new animal rescue organization has emerged in Shelley. Haven Hollow Animal Refuge is a community-driven home for domestic animals in the area. The refuge...

Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE

