By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz will be back on the sidelines in the WPIAL this coming fall. On Tuesday night, the Mars Area school board voted to hire Kasperowicz as the district’s football coach, according to the Post-Gazette. Kasperowicz served as a volunteer assist with the Pitt football program this past season. In eight years at Pine-Richland, Kasperowicz won four WPIAL titles and two PIAA state championships.

MARS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO