Slimier than ever: Billie Eilish wins two Kids’ Choice Awards

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish was a double winner at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which took place Sunday night. The “bad guy” artist earned the orange blimp for both Favorite Album and Favorite Song, for her sophomore effort Happier Than Ever and its title track, respectively....

