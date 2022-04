It's a new year but the same story for Quaker Valley senior Mike Sirianni, who once again took home second place at the WPIAL Class 2A Tennis Singles Championships on Wednesday afternoon at North Allegheny High School. For the second straight year, North Catholic's Nicolas Scheller ― who was the PIAA Class 2A runner-up in 2021 ― got the best of Sirianni, defeating him 6-0, 6-0. ...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO