Holyoke, MA

Water main break reported on Route 5 in Holyoke

By Nick DeGray
 1 day ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break has been reported on the northern end of Route 5 in Holyoke Monday afternoon.

Holyoke Water Works will begin replacing a water main along Nonotuc Street Tuesday morning. According to the city, the project will interrupt water service for some residents near the northern end of the street and along portions of Elliot Street.

The Holyoke Water Works Department say they have a crew working to make repairs and residents may see temporary discoloration in their water due to the leak.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair the water main break.

