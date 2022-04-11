ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is your tax return due to the IRS? It’s not April 15 this year

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
While April 15 is the date most of us know as Tax Day, this year the date to file either your tax return or an extension to file the return has changed.

While April 15 falls on Friday, the due date for tax returns was moved to Monday, April 18, for most taxpayers because Saturday is Emancipation Day, a holiday in the District of Columbia, that will be celebrated on Friday.

Government offices will close Friday for the holiday.

However, if you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you have an extra day — until Tuesday, April 19 — to file because the Patriot’s Day holiday is on Monday. Patriot’s Day is a holiday celebrated in those two states on the third Monday in April.

You must file your tax return early next week or file for an extension. If you file for an extension, you must file your tax return by Oct. 17. If you owe taxes, you must pay that tax bill when you file for the extension.

To get refunds as quickly as possible, the IRS urges taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit information as soon as they have everything they need to file an accurate return.

If the return includes errors or is incomplete, it may require further review that may slow the tax refund, the agency added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
