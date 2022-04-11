ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield police holding distracted driving enforcement period

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 1 day ago
Since April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Bakersfield Police Department is reminding the community to keep their eyes on the road.

Starting Monday, Bakersfield police will be conducting a distracted driving enforcement period.

BPD is joining other agencies across the state to enforce California's hands-free cell phone law.

That enforcement period will last until April 29th.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol is offering a free class for teen drivers and their parents.

Officers will help families learn about safe driving habits and how to handle stress when behind the wheel.

The class kicks off Tuesday, April 12th at the Bakersfield CHP office.

Space is limited so call (661) 396-6600 to sign up.

IN THIS ARTICLE
