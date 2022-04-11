ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New twist on Dept of Workforce Development text scam

By Kara Kenney
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Scammers are using a new twist on an old text message scam in which they pose as the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In the latest round of texts, they say you are eligible for thousands of dollars through a Back 2 Work deposit and include a link to click on.

WRTV Investigates checked with the Department of Workforce Development, and the Back 2 Work program does not even exist, nor did DWD send the text messages.

The Department of Workforce Development will never attempt to contact anyone via text message.

You may remember a similar scam from last year when the scammers claimed to be DWD and asked you to verify your information.

The Better Business Bureau says if you click the link in the text message, expect to get malware installed on your phone.

“If you receive a text from the Indiana Dept of Workforce Development do not click any links in the text and delete it,” said Jennifer Adamany, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana. “They will not ask you to verify your information via text. Instead, they'll ask you to verify your information on the state's portal."

Tips from the BBB:

Watch out for suspicious links. Most scam text messages contain a link for you to click in the hopes you’ll click it without thinking. Some of these links could download malware onto your device. Others may lead to lookalike websites where scammers hope to harvest your personal information, login ID and passwords.

Look for spelling and grammar errors. A large number of fake texts originate with offshore companies where they may be crafted by someone who isn’t completely fluent in the English language. Keep in mind though, some scammers are fluent in English, so not every fake text you receive will follow this rule.

If you spot a scam text, don’t reply. Some scammers ask you to text “STOP” or “NO” so you won’t receive future texts. In reality, your reply tells them they have a real, active phone number and could open you up to future attacks. If a text message seems suspicious, don’t reply. Block the number and erase the message.

If a website looks real, check again. If you do click on a link in a suspicious text message and it appears to take you to an official business website, don’t immediately let your guard down. Scammers can create a carbon copy of a legitimate website and if you login on the fake site they can steal your username and password. Check the URL carefully to make sure you are on the official website before you navigate within it.

Keep your antivirus software up to date. Antivirus software can alert you to fake and unsafe websites if you happen to click on a link in an unsolicited text message. Keep the software installed and up to date to protect yourself against scammers.

