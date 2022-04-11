ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

Sinton Uber driver arrested for Indecency With a Child

KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
UPDATE 4/11/2022 afternoon:

The Uber driver accused of indecency with a child has been identified as 44-year-old Jaime Morin, according to San Patricio County Jail records.

ORIGINAL STORY:

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sinton Uber driver after he allegedly drugged and kidnapped a minor over the weekend.

On Friday, San Patricio investigators arrested the unknown Sinton Uber driver for Indecency With a Child.

According to investigators with the San Patricio's Sheriff's Office, Uber services were requested by a 16-year-old male who needed a ride to Rockport.

Officials say the Uber driver picked the minor up in the Portland area, and according to the 16-year-old male, the Uber driver gave him a drink. After consuming the drink, the minor then woke up at a residence in Sinton.

"The minor walked to a nearby house and called for help, saying he was kidnapped. Our investigators interviewed the minor and verified his claims," said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office then executed a search warrant for the residence, and the Uber driver was identified.

A warrant was issued for the 44-year-old Uber driver, and he was arrested. Officials say he remains in the San Patricio County jail on a $75,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

