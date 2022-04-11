ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point, LA

Tools for Schools: Church Point High School

 1 day ago
KATC and Jim Olivier’s family of companies are at it again with this week's tools for schools giving to classrooms in need.

Anna Olivier says we're delivering books to Church Point High School.

"I requested several copies of "A Lesson Before Dying" for my English three honors students," Rachel Turley tells us. "And I requested the book as a supplement to the work that we're working on in class and because it was the Louisiana author, I felt that would be something that would be really special for them to take."

Turley says getting these books help the students get even more out of class.

"I was so excited when I found out that we would be getting the books for the students. We want to pack as much in as we possibly can for them to study throughout the course of the school year," she says. "So when I found out that we were getting a supplemental book, I was really excited about that fact."

Literature helps students learn about life and communities, she says.

"The book means an extra unit that they can study in the course of their English III honors class, and it lets us delve deeper into the kinds of topics that I think are relevant for today, things that deal with relationships, things that deal with communities. And those are things that are so important for the kids to be able to learn about in today's society," Turley says. "So to give us an opportunity to do that, I think Tools for Schools is great.

"I was just so thrilled that there's a partnership out there for schools today, giving the students every opportunity that we can afford them. And so I'm really excited about programs like that, that helped us out. I'd like to thank Jim Olivier's family of companies and KATC for tools for schools. Thank you so much."

