ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Savory Matzo Brei: A Passover Favorite

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 1 day ago

Cookbook author and food authority Diane Rossen Worthington shares her Passover recipe for Savory Matzo Brei. The traditional dish transports her to memories of her mother making this famous Ashkenazi staple, which she transforms here to a savory dish from the sweet, with eggs, smoked salmon, and caramelized onions.

Growing up, I watched my mother prepare the crackly matzos into soft sponges by putting them under warm water. It’s a memory I happily connect with.

We always had this famous Ashkenazi dish during the week of Passover. Often, we’d have it for breakfast along with a big drizzle of Log Cabin syrup. Sometimes my mom sprinkled sweet strawberry slices across the top of each dish. Passover and spring – a cheerful combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmPUJ_0f5ubVBu00

Through the years, I have made alternate versions to the sweet, homestyle dish. One of my favorites is this “take” on lox, onions, and eggs. The crispy, golden-fried matzo pieces add texture to basic scrambled eggs. The onions and smoked salmon deliver a distinctive savory-sweet flavor to the dish.

You’ll find a caramelized onion recipe following the brei recipe. If you don’t have time, you can use a jar of caramelized onions. I keep a jar in my pantry as a backup, so this takes just a few minutes to put together. In a pinch, I like Divina Caramelized Onion Jam, which you can order online. This condiment is a worthy taste addition to many dishes. Look for a less salty smoked salmon like Nova or Atlantic. I often serve this for brunch, and sometimes we will have it for breakfast or dinner.

If you prefer a sweetened version, omit the onions and salmon. Instead, add a tablespoon of sugar while the matzo is sauteing, so it becomes slightly caramelized. Continue scrambling the eggs with the matzo until just done. Serve with maple syrup or your preferred jam or fruit compote. Sweet or savory, matzo brei is a tradition to look forward to each year.

Savory Matzo Brei with Smoked Salmon and Caramelized Onions

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 sheets matzo
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons caramelized onions
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped smoked salmon
  • Fresh chives, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Soften the matzo sheets by running them under warm water until they begin to soften, 30 seconds to a minute. Place on a plate or cookie sheet and let them continue to soften for a few minutes. Dry off with paper towels.
  2. Meanwhile whisk the eggs and milk together until well blended. In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter on medium-high heat. With your hands break the matzo into bite-sized pieces. Add the pieces to the pan and saute them until brown and crisped, then using tongs, turn them to evenly brown them, about 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Pour the eggs into the skillet and move around until they are almost set. Add the onions and salmon, and mix; cook another minute or so. Turn out the matzo brei into shallow bowls, garnish with chives and serve immediately.

Caramelized Onions

Makes about 1 1/2 cups

Note: This recipe may be doubled or tripled. Make sure to use a larger deep casserole to accommodate the larger number of onions.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 4 large yellow, red or Maui (or a combination) onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large non-aluminum casserole pan on medium high heat. Add the onions and saute for about 12 to15 minutes or until well softened. Stir frequently.
  2. Add the sugar to the onions and simmer on low heat until almost all of the liquid has evaporated, and the onions are very tender and caramelized into a deep golden brown, about 15 more minutes. Watch carefully toward the end to avoid burning the onions. Add the salt and pepper. Taste for seasoning. Cool and serve at room temperature.

Advance preparation: These onions may be prepared up to a month ahead, covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.

© 2022 Diane Rossen Worthington. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related: Matzo Icebox Cake for Passover

The post Savory Matzo Brei: A Passover Favorite appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

RECIPE: Mayo Ketchup's Cilantro Garlic Cream

Note: At Mayo Ketchup, this savory garlic cream is served with fried yucca, but this versatile condiment can be used with a variety of foods such as chips, empanadas, tacos or burritos, and with chicken, pork or seafood. 1. Add cilantro, lime juice, chopped garlic, powdered garlic and salt in...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matzo#Passover#Sugar#Fruit#Scrambled Eggs#Food Drink#Ashkenazi
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
Munachi

Delicious Salads To Pair With Your Grilled Steak

Salads are the perfect appetizer or side for grilled meat. It doesn't just add colors to the menu, but also adds nutrition to your meal. Not only that, they're also quick and easy to prepare while your meat is cooking on the grill. Give your next grilled steak meal an instant upgrade with any of these delicious salads!
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Craving fried chicken? Here’s three excellent recipes to try at home

Fried chicken: the ultimate comfort food, guilty pleasure and crowd pleaser. Between the crispy breaded exterior and the tantalisingly tender interior, what isn’t there to love? That’s why chefs from three highly-rated English restaurants, two in London and one in Cornwall, have decided to spill the beans and release their personal fried chicken recipes. Here are three different ways to make fried chicken in your own kitchen.Salt chilli fried chicken By: Daffodil MulliganServes: 2 Ingredients: 100g rice flour 5g dried birds eye chilli 8g salt 3 chicken thighs Method: Combine all dry ingredients and blend in a food processor.Dice...
RECIPES
News Channel Nebraska

Stanley Tucci shares a pasta recipe from Italy's Puglia region

Orecchiette is a pasta specialty from the Puglia region -- down in Italy's southern "heel." It's one of the country's flattest and most fertile regions, with wheat and olive oil produced in abundance. This is where Stanley Tucci's friend and writer Kay Plunkett-Hogge picked up the recipe for orecchiette with...
CELEBRITIES
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
Taste Of Home

How Jewish Food Influencer Jake Cohen Celebrates Passover

Long before his videos on how to braid made him an Instagram and TikTok star, Jake Cohen loved his Aunt Susie’s tomato-braised brisket and his mother’s matzo ball soup. But in the Cohen household, such traditional Jewish fare was reserved for High Holy Days like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, when everyone would gather at the family’s Queens, New York, apartment. “Growing up, I didn’t have a strong connection with my Jewish identity,” Jake says.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Firehouse Subs Is Even More Fiery With The Return Of A Spicy Item

While Firehouse Subs is always serving steaming hot subs, the return of a favorite spicy menu item has many people making a dash to their local restaurant. As the quick service restaurant brand says in its mission statement, its story has "some serious meat in it," the reality is that this sandwich restaurant blends delicious food and a commitment to helping the community (via the brand's website). Even if many have tried to copy that signature bread recipe, the meat and flavors in between that bread is what brings people back time and again.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is America's Favorite Easter Candy, According To Instacart

Jelly beans, Reese's peanut butter eggs, Peeps, chocolate rabbits... These candies and so many more are practically guaranteed to be found in someone's Easter basket this year. Just like Halloween is a moneymaker for candy companies in the fall — in September 2021, it was predicted that Americans would spend $10 billion on Halloween candy and costumes (via USA Today) — the Easter season is also a perfect time for confectionary companies to unload everything from those little chalky pastel eggs to hunks of solid chocolate shaped like Peter Rabbit to a sugar-hungry market.
FOOD & DRINKS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
341
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy