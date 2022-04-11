Anniston Police Make Multiple Felony Drug Arrests



Per the Anniston Police Department, in one week members of the Street Crimes Unit arrested two individuals on separate traffic stops that led to multiple felony charges. The first stop led to the seizure of more than 20 grams of Methamphetamine.

The suspect identified as, Demetrice Lashaun Lee, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. The other traffic stop led to the seizure of Marijuana, more than 8 grams of Crack Cocaine packaged for sale, more than 8 grams of Ecstasy, Methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale and numerous baggies.

The suspect identified as, Claressa Williams, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles told the Calhoun Journal that he is proud of how diligent all his officers are at working to get drugs off the streets of Anniston. The Anniston Police, as always, thanks the community for their continued support. If you have any information regarding illegal drug activity give them a call at (256) 240-4088 to be connected directly to our Street Crimes Unit.