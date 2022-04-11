The Judds Announce Last 10-Show Arena Run, ‘The Final Tour’

The Judds are hitting the road for one last time.

They just announced The Final Tour, that will kickoff in Grand Rapids in September and finish in October with a show in Music City at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It’s the mother-daughter duo’s first tour in a decade, and tonight, they’ll also appear at their first awards show in 20 years on the CMT Awards.

Wynonna said that they’re looking forward to seeing their fans out on the road for the final time and celebrating their 38 years in country music:

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”

Naomi continued:

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again.

The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna. She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, “Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!”

Martina McBride will join them as a special guest on most dates.

Tickets go on sale the Friday, April 15th.

The Judds Final Tour dates:

9/30/22 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10/12/22 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

10/7/22 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

10/8/22 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

10/14/22 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

10/15/22 Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

10/21/22 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

10/22/22 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/27/22 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28/22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena