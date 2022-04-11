ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds Announce Last 10-Show Arena Run, ‘The Final Tour’

By Casey Young
 2 days ago
The Judds are hitting the road for one last time.

They just announced The Final Tour, that will kickoff in Grand Rapids in September and finish in October with a show in Music City at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It’s the mother-daughter duo’s first tour in a decade, and tonight, they’ll also appear at their first awards show in 20 years on the CMT Awards.

Wynonna said that they’re looking forward to seeing their fans out on the road for the final time and celebrating their 38 years in country music:

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”

Naomi continued:

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again.

The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna. She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, “Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!”

Martina McBride will join them as a special guest on most dates.

Tickets go on sale the Friday, April 15th.

The Judds Final Tour dates:

9/30/22 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10/12/22 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

10/7/22 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

10/8/22 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

10/14/22 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

10/15/22 Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

10/21/22 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

10/22/22 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/27/22 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28/22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Get ready, Nashville, the 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here -- and it's going to be a star-studded night!. On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show -- which will be hosted live from Music City by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini on Monday, April 11 -- and the list includes some of the biggest names in music. Kane Brown leads the pack this year with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

