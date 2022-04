PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested and another man was sent to the hospital following a collision in the Hill District Friday afternoon. Just before 11:45 a.m., Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 responded to a collision in the 1600 block of Centre Avenue. Following the collision, the passenger from one vehicle got out and punched the driver of the other vehicle in the head, knocking him unconscious. He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO