ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

RTA Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday

By Editorials
Lima News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Allen County Regional Transit Authority Board of Trustees will...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macomb Daily

Eastpointe school board trustee challenges hiring procedure

An Eastpointe Board of Education trustee is questioning the process enlisted to name Assistant Superintendent Christina Gibson as successor to outgoing school boss Ryan McLeod. Mary Hall-Rayford believes the board was in violation of the Michigan Open Meetings Act as well as the school board’s bylaws when it opted not...
EASTPOINTE, MI
KSIS Radio

SFCC Board of Trustee Candidates to Appear Before Pachyderms

The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Best Western, State Fair Motor Inn, 3120 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. On the agenda will be candidates for SFCC's Board of Trustees. For future Pachyderm meeting schedules go to http://www.pettisgop.org/pachyderm.html.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Lima, OH
Traffic
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Aubrey R. Ackles, 46, of 446 1/2 W. Mckibben, Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Michael L. Burton Jr., 42, of 543 W Elm St, Lima, found guilty of violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#Smartphone#Rta Board Of Trustees
Lima News

Superintendent critical of Delphos Jefferson probe

DELPHOS — Douglas Westrick, superintendent of Delphos City Schools, in a statement released Thursday criticized an investigation that resulted in misdemeanor charges of child endangering to be filed against three school district employees. The charges against Delphos Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education...
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: Allen County’s fight against polio

On Wednesday morning, April 27, 1955, Lima school children lined up to make history, by being among the first people in Allen County to receive a shot of the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk. “It hurt just a little – but it was worth it for the 370...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past week. Four of those deaths were in Hardin County, while there was one each in Auglaize County and Van Wert County. Overall, the number of cases was lower than it had been recently, with no new cases identified in Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties in the past week.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

School delays for Tuesday, April 12

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Closed, remote learning day. Assignments posted by 10 a.m. Allen East schools: Closed. Apollo Career Center: Closed. Bath schools: Closed, remote learning day. Bluffton schools: Three-hour delay, two-year kindergarten canceled. Brookhill Center: Closed. Celina schools:...
ADA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Letter: Leadership lacking as more levies pushed

Who died? What structure fire response was delayed? What accident went without assistance? None occurred. Haven’t response times increased? Then maybe you’re shocked too. Last week’s issue could be larger than addressed in the media. That is, if a lack of effective leadership isn’t displayed. It is with great hope leadership of Allen County commissioners and Allen County Trustees Association Chairman Howard Violet prevails vs. burdening the taxpayers needlessly.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Elida explains gas aggregation in meeting

ELIDA — Palmer Energy consultant Amy Hoffman talked with Village of Elida residents to answer questions they may have about gas aggregation in order to help them make an informed decision when casting their May 3 ballot. Voter approval of the measure would allow the council to enter into...
ELIDA, OH
Lima News

‘Spring into Gardening’ coming April 30

PUTNAM COUNTY — “Spring Into Gardening” hosted by the Putnam County Grand Master Gardeners will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Educational Service Center. The OSU Extension Educator in Hamilton County will share his topic, “Connect the Dots – Plant Diversity,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy