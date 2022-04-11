RTA Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The Saginaw Township Board of Trustees recently finalized its schedule of public meetings for the community’s 2022-23 fiscal calendar. The group meets at Saginaw Township Hall, 4980 Shattuck, at the Center Road intersection. While most meetings begin at 5:30 p.m., three gatherings launch at 11:30 a.m.
An Eastpointe Board of Education trustee is questioning the process enlisted to name Assistant Superintendent Christina Gibson as successor to outgoing school boss Ryan McLeod. Mary Hall-Rayford believes the board was in violation of the Michigan Open Meetings Act as well as the school board’s bylaws when it opted not...
About 230 people attended a community meeting Sunday where local leaders discussed the recent actions of Sumter’s school board and a new initiative to raise up viable candidates to run against several trustees in November. Sumter School District’s Board of Trustees approved a controversial, impromptu split vote two weeks...
The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Best Western, State Fair Motor Inn, 3120 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. On the agenda will be candidates for SFCC's Board of Trustees. For future Pachyderm meeting schedules go to http://www.pettisgop.org/pachyderm.html.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arborites Aidan Sova and Catherine Hadley want to serve the Tree Town community by empowering the Ann Arbor District Library. To do that, the two have announced their candidacies to join the library system’s Board of Trustees. “As a low-income youth, summertime could...
Aubrey R. Ackles, 46, of 446 1/2 W. Mckibben, Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Michael L. Burton Jr., 42, of 543 W Elm St, Lima, found guilty of violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
St. Johns County — The St. Johns County School District rejected three bids for building a new elementary school in the Shearwater area between County Road 210 and County Road 16. Bids were quoted by Culpepper Construction Company at $67.5 million; D.E. Scorpio Corporation at $62.5 million; and STG...
DELPHOS — Douglas Westrick, superintendent of Delphos City Schools, in a statement released Thursday criticized an investigation that resulted in misdemeanor charges of child endangering to be filed against three school district employees. The charges against Delphos Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education...
On Wednesday morning, April 27, 1955, Lima school children lined up to make history, by being among the first people in Allen County to receive a shot of the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk. “It hurt just a little – but it was worth it for the 370...
• There were six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past week. Four of those deaths were in Hardin County, while there was one each in Auglaize County and Van Wert County. Overall, the number of cases was lower than it had been recently, with no new cases identified in Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties in the past week.
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Closed, remote learning day. Assignments posted by 10 a.m. Allen East schools: Closed. Apollo Career Center: Closed. Bath schools: Closed, remote learning day. Bluffton schools: Three-hour delay, two-year kindergarten canceled. Brookhill Center: Closed. Celina schools:...
Who died? What structure fire response was delayed? What accident went without assistance? None occurred. Haven’t response times increased? Then maybe you’re shocked too. Last week’s issue could be larger than addressed in the media. That is, if a lack of effective leadership isn’t displayed. It is with great hope leadership of Allen County commissioners and Allen County Trustees Association Chairman Howard Violet prevails vs. burdening the taxpayers needlessly.
ELIDA — Palmer Energy consultant Amy Hoffman talked with Village of Elida residents to answer questions they may have about gas aggregation in order to help them make an informed decision when casting their May 3 ballot. Voter approval of the measure would allow the council to enter into...
PUTNAM COUNTY — “Spring Into Gardening” hosted by the Putnam County Grand Master Gardeners will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Educational Service Center. The OSU Extension Educator in Hamilton County will share his topic, “Connect the Dots – Plant Diversity,...
