RTA Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday

• There were six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past week. Four of those deaths were in Hardin County, while there was one each in Auglaize County and Van Wert County. Overall, the number of cases was lower than it had been recently, with no new cases identified in Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties in the past week.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO