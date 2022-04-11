ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Woman accused of abducting 1-year-old girl from Wingate home

By Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8Uss_0f5uaNTx00

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing 1-year-old girl who was taken by a 22-year-old woman has been located safe and returned to her legal caregiver, Wingate Police announced.

Jhamira Bennett is accused of abducting 1-year-old Miliani Jade Rorie from a home located in the 400 block of Glencroft Drive in Wingate just after 11 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

MORE LOCAL NEWS | Unruly passenger on flight to Charlotte faces one of largest FAA fines ever proposed

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted to enter Miliani into the AMBER Alert system and that request was denied.

Bennett had an outstanding warrant for abduction of a child , Wingate Police said.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Wingate Police at 704-233-1697.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wingate, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wingate, NC
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Flight
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingate Police#Miliani Jade Rorie#Amber#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Daily Florida Press

Woman, man, 16-year-old girl found dead inside condo

Orlando police are investigating after a family of three was found dead on Thursday. According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of Conroy Road at the Residences at Villa Medici Condos around 10 am A woman called 911 because she said she had not been able to get a hold of the family of three for several days . Police said they forced their way in after looking through a window and seeing that something was wrong. Upon arrival, officers found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium. Officials said the teen attended Dr. Phillips High School. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. Officials believe the 53-year-old man killed his wife and child.Investigators said the suspect moved his family to the United States from Spain very nearly many years ago. Additionally, police say the suspect restricted communication his wife could have with loved ones.”He was so controlling, the wife’s family had no idea where the victim was,” one officer stated. People who worked with the wife at Bravo supermarket on Oak Ridge Road said the husband was the one who came in and asked for a job for her and spoke for her. Coworkers said the woman always seemed nervous but they did not know her well enough to know the extent of what she may have been experiencing at home. Police Chief Orlando Rolón pointed out that all people are entitled to domestic abuse protection “regardless of immigration status.” Officials said the family had moved to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. Officers had not been called out to residence before. One officer said that children living in fear at their home should reach out to someone at their school or even a friend’s parent. Those who are seeking help for domestic abuse can call the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Orange County students are advised they can report any type of concern to an adult on campus. All OCPS employees have a duty to immediately report known or suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment under Management Directive A-4 – Employee Accountability For Reporting Child Abuse, Neglect or Abandonment Procedures. If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy