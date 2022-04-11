ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sierra snow causes Interstate 80 traffic issues

By Eytan Wallace, Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRjdm_0f5ua6Yr00

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — In the Sierra, Mother Nature had winter weather plans in April.

Spring travelers on Interstate 80 were caught off guard by the sudden snow before sunrise Monday.

A spring storm led to freezing temperatures and near white-out conditions throughout the summit.

Ryan Burton told FOX40 he thought his early-morning drive from Reno to Sacramento would be stress free.

“I was surprised,” Burton said. “Right before I got to Truckee it was just white bliss everywhere. And so, I slowed down, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I thought it was like rain and then all of a sudden it was snow, and I was like ‘OK, I should hit my breaks and go slow.’”

Monday storm to bring winter-like weather to Sierra

Caltrans are warning drivers to follow Burton’s lead and travel slow as chain controls went into effect throughout much of the summit.

Another driver spent much of his early morning learning how to put chains on.

“It sucks. Yeah, it sucks. We’re pulling trailers so it definitely keeps you safe,” he said.

Further up the mountain, the weather caused several spinouts and collisions.

Eastbound Interstate 80 at Donner Summit closed Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the crash occurred on the eastbound route of I-80, just west of Vista Point.

The California Highway Patrol said the agency dealt with multiple spin outs and traffic collisions Monday morning. The CHP shared a picture Monday of a red Jeep crashed into a big rig. Traffic collisions from Monday morning resulted in minor injuries, the CHP said.

The closure left the normally busy highway looking more like a parking lot. Truck driver Dave Neuman got caught up in the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“Today, yeah, it’s going to be a good fight getting the job done, is going to be a late day today,” Neuman said.

Despite the annoyances and traffic jams that come with winter driving conditions, travelers acknowledge the region needs the snow.

“Happy to see the snow,” Burton said. “We need the rainfall, we need the snow, and we need the water because all of the water levels are low anyway. It’s kind of cool. I’m out in the snow and I enjoy it, so it’s fun.”

As of Monday afternoon, chain controls on I-80 are still in effect for eastbound drivers from Cisco Grove to Kingvale and for westbound drivers from Truckee to Kingvale.

Chains are required on Highway 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

CHP: Fatal crash causes Highway 49 closures

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.  Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.  […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Valley rain, Sierra snow expected overnight

(KTXL) — A Pacific weather system will bring rain to the Valley and foothills, and snow to the Sierra between Sunday night and Monday. Sunday will mostly be pleasant but breezy with Sacramento area temperatures reaching the mid-70s under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Clouds and winds will increase in the afternoon as the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Head-on crash causes traffic on Hwy 50 near Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash on Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe caused traffic delays Monday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said two small SUVs crashed head-on into each other west of Pioneer Trail just after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported. The crash caused traffic to be backed up to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
City
Twin Bridges, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KCRA.com

Interstate 80 in Placer County reopens after crashed propane tanker halted traffic for hours

APPLEGATE, Calif. — Interstate 80 in Placer County has fully reopened hours after a propane truck crashed and posed a safety risk, officials said. The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. near the Heather Glen off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said. Eastbound lanes opened around 8 p.m., but crews weren't able to open westbound lanes — the side of the freeway where the tanker crashed — until closer to 8:45 p.m.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burton
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Suspect released weeks before Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines. According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Traffic Collisions#Interstate 80#Extreme Weather#Caltransdist3#Sierra Caltrans
FOX40

Fresno County woman among those killed in mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County resident was killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Sacramento, officials say. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 of Selma, was among the six people killed Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s​ Office. “It was a shock,” said Martinez-Andrade’s Stepfather Frank Gonzales. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Suspect shows off gun in live video before mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours before more than 100 bullets were fired in downtown Sacramento, it appears one of the men police have identified as a suspect posted a video on social media of him holding a gun.  The now-deleted Facebook live video appears to have been posted to the account of Smiley Martin. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian struck by multiple cars on Highway 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple cars Friday night while walking on Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash at around 10:39 p.m. CHP officers first went to the Calvine Road off-ramp from the highway’s southbound lanes but then later learned the crash happened on the Highway […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy