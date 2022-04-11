ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI looking for information on petroglyphs vandalism

By Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in Santa Fe. They say on or about January 19, spray-painted graffiti was discovered on the petroglyphs by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

“The impacts of damage to these petroglyphs reach beyond public enjoyment of the landscape; it destroys the tribal history within this sacred place,” BLM Taos Field Manager Pamela Mathis said in a statement.

Most of the petroglyphs are dated between the 13th and 17th centuries. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

