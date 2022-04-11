FBI looking for information on petroglyphs vandalism

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in Santa Fe. They say on or about January 19, spray-painted graffiti was discovered on the petroglyphs by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

Story continues below

“The impacts of damage to these petroglyphs reach beyond public enjoyment of the landscape; it destroys the tribal history within this sacred place,” BLM Taos Field Manager Pamela Mathis said in a statement.

Most of the petroglyphs are dated between the 13th and 17th centuries. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.