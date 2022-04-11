ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Blois Olson Gives An Update on the Minnesota Legislative Session

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL -- Political analyst Blois Olson has given the Minnesota State Legislature a grade of a C+ so far for this session. The legislature is on its Easter/Passover...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Blois Olson on Teachers’ Strike, State Legislature

ST. PAUL -- The Minneapolis teachers' strike is entering its third week. Political analyst Blois Olson gave us an update, saying it looks like both sides have put together what they are calling their best and final offer. Olson also talked about what is happening this week at the Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Blois Olson On Carnahan Running for Late Husband’s Seat

ST. PAUL -- On Monday morning former Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan announced she is running for her late husband's seat in the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. Her husband, Jim Hagedorn, died earlier this year after battling cancer. Olson also gave us an update on the Minneapolis teachers'...
MINNESOTA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Government
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
WJON

Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Someone in Minnesota is a millionaire Wednesday. A single ticket sold in the state has won the jackpot in the Mega Millions game. The ticket drawn Tuesday night matched all six numbers with the white ball numbers 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 plus the gold Mega Ball 17.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota's Miss Basketball 2022 is Amaya Battle of Hopkins

MINNEAPOLIS — After a decorated high school career, Amaya Battle is adding another award to her trophy case. The senior player from Hopkins was named Minnesota's Miss Basketball on Saturday. This award is given to the top senior girls' basketball player. Battle is credited with taking Hopkins to a...
WJON

Special HEAT Patrol on Interstate 94

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see more state troopers on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Tuesday. The interstate stretching from Monticello to Sauk Centre will be the focus of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic - or HEAT - patrol. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the goal of...
MONTICELLO, MN
Power 96

Bennies Sweep Carleton in Doubleheader, Twins Drop Season Opener

The College of St. Benedict softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Carleton, the St. Cloud Norsemen topped Minot for their second straight win, the Minnesota Wild came up short against St. Louis in overtime, and the Twins lost their home opener on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State University softball and St. John's baseball team will retake the field when they host conference doubleheaders.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Sports Betting
KEYC

Minnesota State’s Aamodt signs with Colorado Avalanche

He’s set to make his NHL debut Tuesday night when Arizona squares off against New Jersey. Minnesota State's Mason named Wrestler of the Year. Mason won a title at 285, and was the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the national tournament. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT. Hockey...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Sen. Klobuchar met with Tyler Jacob, Minnesota native released from Russian custody

(ABC 6 News) - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar met in Minneapolis with Tyler Jacob, a Minnesota native who was recently released from Russian custody. Jacob, who was detained by Russian forces for 10 days, was safely reunited with his wife and daughter and has now returned to Minnesota. Klobuchar was also joined by Jacob’s mother, Tina Hauser, and Clara Haycraft, Senator Klobuchar’s Deputy State Director who oversees constituent services.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

Explore the 10 Minnesota State Parks Closest to St. Cloud

Research shows that walking & hiking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina. So you won't just burn calories, you'll also improve your well-being. Here are the Ten State Parks Closest to Saint Cloud. Walk the trails amid grand red & white...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Lynx draft USD's Hannah Sjerven

He’s set to make his NHL debut Tuesday night when Arizona squares off against New Jersey. Mason won a title at 285, and was the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the national tournament. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey...
MANKATO, MN
Yardbarker

Brock Faber returning to the University of Minnesota

LA Kings fans will have to wait at least one more year before seeing Brock Faber join the organization professionally. In what came as a bit of a surprise to some in the hockey world on Monday, particularly fans of the LA Kings, standout prospect Brock Faber decided he will return to school for the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJON

High School Results: Monday April 11

Albany beat Cathedral baseball 12-5 Monday night in St. Cloud. The Crusaders were outhit 11-10. John Hawkins had 3 hits, 1 run scored and 2 RBIs for Cathedral. (Games scheduled for today include Rocori at Sauk Rapids-Rice and St. Cloud at Alexandria) Boys Tennis:. Cathedral-St. John's Prep 4, North Branch...
ALBANY, MN
The Montgomery Advertiser

How to watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships 2022 on TV, live stream plus start time

The 2022 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships are scheduled to start on Thursday, April 14 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.  The championships are scheduled to start at noon CT.  Alabama, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Utah are scheduled to compete in the first semifinal. Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Missouri are scheduled to compete in the...
FORT WORTH, TX
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 12

Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud, ROCORI at Alexandria, canceled. Cathedral, Albany in Sauk Centre, postponed to 4/26. 1. Foley (71), 2. Little Falls (66), 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice (64), 4. Zimmerman (50), 5. Albany (40) Apollo at Paynesville, canceled. Girls track and field. Albany indoor quad at Foley. 1. Sauk Rapids-Rice...
WJON

Turkey Hunting Starts in MN Next Week

Turkey hunting is coming up next week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says turkey hunting is growing in popularity and Central Minnesota has a healthy population of turkeys. Schmitt says the turkey hunt is set to happen from April 13 to May 31 in Minnesota. He says there are 6 seasons with the first 5 being 7-day seasons starting Wednesday April 13.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy