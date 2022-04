Eight years since it first appeared on the heads of Team Sky, Kask has today unveiled an update to its longstanding Protone road helmet. The new helmet, known as the Protone Icon, is almost indistinguishable from its predecessor at first glance. The original has won 10 grand tours, four Olympic gold medals and has been a staple inclusion in our buyer's guide to the best road bike helmets. With the new Protone Icon, it's a clear case of evolution rather than revolution as Kask seeks to retain the winning formula of the original.

BICYCLES ・ 6 DAYS AGO