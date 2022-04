A New England-based nonprofit focused on boosting entrepreneurship in under-represented communities is turning its focus to Rhode Island. After officially launching its new chapter last month, EforAll Rhode Island has now hired a new executive director and announced its first accelerator program for local businesses. The new program, set to start May 12, is open to Rhode Island residents at no cost. It provides immersive business training, mentorship and access to an extensive professional network.

