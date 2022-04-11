Newsmaker: Alcohol Awareness Month

The research is promising, but long-term use efficacy and safety are not well known. Is ketamine an effective treatment for depression?. It can be for some patients, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She's also director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. "Ketamine use should be reserved for truly treatment-resistant patients who failed to respond to two or more antidepressants administered in the optimal dose for at least two to four months," she says.

HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO