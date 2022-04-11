ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Virginia State Police identifies 2 women shot and killed in murder-suicide

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday provided more details into the deaths of three people following an apparent murder-suicide in Norton on Sunday.

A news release from VSP stated that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly before noon on April 10 in the 800 block of Highland Avenue NW.

“The incident occurred shortly before noon Sunday (April 10, 2022) when the Norton Police Department received a 911 call from an individual at the residence,” the release read, not adding further details into who was believed to have made the call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of two women and a man before recovering a firearm. The two female bodies were identified as the remains of Vivian A. Wampler, 53, and Elizabeth A. Sturgill, 81.

VSP identified the male body as Bryan C., Wampler, 53, and police believe Wampler shot and killed his wife, Vivian, and mother-in-law, Sturgill, before fatally shooting himself.

All three bodies were transported for examination and autopsies at the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke. The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office, City of Norton Police Department and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney continue to investigate the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

