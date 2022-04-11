ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reveals she spoke with Pete Davidson before hosting Saturday Night Live

By Amber Raiken
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship Pete Davidson , detailing how they spoke to each other a month before her Saturday Night Live debut and prior to dating.

The 41-year-old reality star recalled a previous interaction with Davidson at the Met Gala last September during the first episode of Hulu’s upcoming show The Kardashians , according to Page Six. According to Kardashian, she was “so scared” to be on the show so she asked the comedian for advice.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” she said, according to the outlet. “And he’s like: ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’”

The Skims founder hosted SNL at the beginning of October during which she appeared in a sketch with the 28-year-old comedian, where he played Aladdin and she was Jasmine. They also shared an on-screen kiss.

The couple have been dating since October 2021 and Kardashian publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram last month. The post came a week after Kardashian was ruled legally single , a year after filing for divorce from Kanye West. The former couple share four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two

Kardashian and Davidson made their first official red carpet appearance together on 7 April at the premiere of The Kardashians , where they were photographed holding hands. At the event, the model wore a silver gown and necklace, while her boyfriend wore a white T-shirt and black suit.

Regarding Davidson’s role in his girlfriend’s new show, Kardashian recently told Variety that, while he hasn’t “filmed” for it yet, there’s a chance that he could be in the next season .

“I have not filmed with him,” she said. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”

However, this doesn’t mean that fans won’t hearr about their relationship, as Kardashian said that the show will highlight “who reached out to who and how it happened”.

“You’ll just have to see, but I’m always open and honest and I’ll never not be, so you’ll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I’m in,” she added. “I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

The new reality series The Kardashians premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.

