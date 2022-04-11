ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Luellen Ruth Vogel, 97

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xz4ft_0f5uYI4400

Luellen Ruth Vogel, age 97, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a former clerk for the Brown County Auditor’s office, a member of St. George Catholic Church, an avid bowler and volunteered many hours for various charities. Luellen was born January 1, 1925 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Dora (Wallace) Bocook. She was also preceded in death by her husband and the one love of her life – George Vogel in 1957, they were married April 7, 1951; two sisters – Katherine Allen and Patricia Shaefer; one brother – Leo Bocook; one granddaughter – Krista Keefer (Jim) and one great granddaughter – Mia.

Mrs. Vogel is survived by two daughters – Vicki Bettle of Georgetown, Ohio and Teresa Meyer (Adam) of West Chester, Ohio; one son – George Vogel (Lisa) of Ludlow, Kentucky; nine grandchildren – Erich Watson (Michelle), Courteney Watson, Drew Watson (Cortney), Cory Bettle, Adam Meyer III, Alison Yuratovac (Gary), Amy Shock (David), Ashley Vogel (Kelly) and Tyler Vogel (Amy) and thirteen great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Wednesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 5280 US 68 &62, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ripley Bee

Daniel Lee Burns, 69

Daniel Lee Burns, age 69, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Steel Craft, a member of the
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, OH
Obituaries
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Ripley, OH
Obituaries
City
West Chester Township, OH
City
Georgetown, OH
County
Brown County, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Georgetown, OH
Obituaries
City
Ripley, OH
City
Mason, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Ripley Bee

Jamie Neal, 53

Jamie Neal, age 53, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cincinnati from a strok
GEORGETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Ripley Bee

Nancy S Hanselman, 80

Nancy S Hanselman, age 80, of Goshen, Ohio died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Hospice of Hope, Cincinnati, Ohio. Nancy retired from Hostess Bake
GOSHEN, OH
Ripley Bee

Frank Edmisten, 80

Frank Edmisten, 80, of Winchester, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 1, 1941 in Scioto County, OH
WINCHESTER, OH
Ripley Bee

Shirley Adams, 84

Shirley Adams of Georgetown, Ohio passed away in Batavia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family on April 10, 2022, at the age of 84. She was bo
GEORGETOWN, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

330
Followers
500
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy