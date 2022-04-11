Luellen Ruth Vogel, 97

Luellen Ruth Vogel, age 97, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a former clerk for the Brown County Auditor’s office, a member of St. George Catholic Church, an avid bowler and volunteered many hours for various charities. Luellen was born January 1, 1925 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Dora (Wallace) Bocook. She was also preceded in death by her husband and the one love of her life – George Vogel in 1957, they were married April 7, 1951; two sisters – Katherine Allen and Patricia Shaefer; one brother – Leo Bocook; one granddaughter – Krista Keefer (Jim) and one great granddaughter – Mia.

Mrs. Vogel is survived by two daughters – Vicki Bettle of Georgetown, Ohio and Teresa Meyer (Adam) of West Chester, Ohio; one son – George Vogel (Lisa) of Ludlow, Kentucky; nine grandchildren – Erich Watson (Michelle), Courteney Watson, Drew Watson (Cortney), Cory Bettle, Adam Meyer III, Alison Yuratovac (Gary), Amy Shock (David), Ashley Vogel (Kelly) and Tyler Vogel (Amy) and thirteen great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Wednesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 5280 US 68 &62, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com