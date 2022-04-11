Harold “Butch” Hanselman, 74, of Russellville, OH, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 23, 1947 in Ash Ridge, OH to Reba Ruth (Doodle) Morris Hanselman and the late Lloyd W. Hanselman. He retired from Keebler. He was also a Vietnam Army veteran, a 2 time Purple Heart Recipient and a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Ralph Tracy and son-in-law, David Boone.

Butch is survived by his mother, Ruth “Doodle” Hanselman of Russellville; his children, Marilynn Boone of Batavia and Doug Hanselman of Ripley and other extended family and countless friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. John Waugh and Bonnie Bohn will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery with military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.

