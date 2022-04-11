ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Ocala death penalty case: Trial date set for man accused of killing 4 kids and his wife

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 2 days ago
A December trial date has been set for a man charged with killing his wife, her two children and his two children.

Michael Wayne Jones could face the death penalty if convicted. He had a court hearing on Monday for the first time since 2019.

Appearing by Zoom from the Marion County Jail, the 40-year-old Summerfield man stood as he listened to Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt and John Spivey, executive assistant public defender for the 5th Judicial Circuit Public Defender's Office, talk about his case. Jones was silent during the proceeding.

Berndt told Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti that she's ready for trial. Spivey said he's moving forward with the case and to date has interviewed 66 witnesses. He told the court the defense has another 20 people still to interview.

Berndt said other than taking depositions from defense witnesses, her office is prepared. She told a Star-Banner reporter at the conclusion of the hearing that the state might hire medical experts of its own to rebut those presented by the defense.

Death penalty cases have two phases

There are two phases for a death penalty trial. First is the guilt phase, where the jury will determine whether Jones is guilty as charged.

If he is, then the penalty phase begins. That's when the jury determines whether Jones should be put to death or go to prison for the rest of his life. At the end of those two phases, the judge will review the jury's verdict and make the decision on life or death.

Fourteen people, 12 on the jury and the remaining two serving as alternates, will be picked. The jury will sit for both phases. Any vote for death must be unanimous.

Spivey said despite making progress with the case, he has "a lot of work to do." He told the court one of his biggest obstacle is securing interviews in Jones' hometown in Vermont.

The lawyer told the Star-Banner that residents are reluctant to speak and don't want to get involved with the case. He said his office has hired an investigator to assist with interviews.

In court, Spivey told the judge that his team has other issues, such as a heavy caseload and catchup from COVID-19-related court delays.

Berndt said the victim families are concerned about a trial date.

Spivey asked the judge if the trial could be held in May 2023. After listening to both sides, Tatti said jury selection will commence on Dec. 5 of this year.

Berndt and Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman will try the case for the state. The defense has Spivey and Assistant Public Defenders Morris Carranza and Amanda Sizemore.

Jones is accused of gruesome killings

Jones was arrested in Brantley County, Georgia, in September 2019 after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. He told Georgia authorities that his wife’s body was inside his van. Jones then led Georgia and Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives to the children's bodies.

Interviewed by sheriff's detectives, Jones told them he killed Casei Jones by hitting her repeatedly with a metal baseball bat. Authorities say he also killed the four children: Cameron Bowers, 8; Cameron's younger brother, 4-year-old Preston Bowers; Mercalli Jones, 2; and her 11-month-old sister, Aiyana Jones.

The two girls were Jones'. The two boys were his wife's from another relationship, authorities said.

Detectives said Jones took turns drowning or strangling the children to death on separate days and at different times.

Detectives believe the victims were killed between July 10 and the end of August 2019. Law enforcement officials said the bodies of the children were stored in totes and a suitcase.

Jones is presently housed at the Marion County Jail. Spivey said the jail is taking good care of Jones, who is taking medication to stabilize him. The lawyer said Jones was previously on suicide watch.

Marion County death penalty cases

In the past three years, two men have faced the death penalty within months of each other. Tatti presided over those cases, as well.

Jose Manuel Martinez, a self-proclaimed hitman, was found guilty for the murders of 28-year-old Gustavo Olivares and Javier Huerta, 20, both of Volusia County, in June 2019.

For the penalty phase, jurors did not vote to send him to death row. Martinez was sentenced to life in prison. He's also serving other life sentences for other killings in different states.

Spivey and Carranza were two of the several lawyers who represented Martinez.

Three months later, Michael Shane Bargo was sentenced to death for the 2011 murder of Seath Jackson in Summerfield.

It was the second time Bargo had been sentenced to death. Convicted in August 2013, Bargo was sentenced to death. But in 2017, the Florida Supreme Court granted Bargo a re-sentencing because the jury recommendation for death in his case had not been unanimous.

Bargo, who turns 30 on April 29, is one of the youngest death row inmates

Of the more than 313 people currently on the state's death row, six are from Marion County.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

Comments / 7

Chris Porter
1d ago

I'm in law school. we are doing similar things like this in week 4. he had no remorse for the kids and mom. give him the chair.....

Reply
4
John Vadney
1d ago

Thats whats WRONG. MURDERS have more right to live than the people they kill.THE OLS SPARKY OF YESTERYEAR NEEDS TO BE AWAKEN!

Reply
2
