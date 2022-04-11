Cool moment for a longtime Clemson staffer

During Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley, Clemson let its former longtime trainer know how much the Tigers appreciate him.

Clemson recognized Danny Poole during the spring game and thanked him for his nearly 40 years of service to the Tigers’ student-athletes. Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced in early February that Poole would be stepping away from his day-to-day role as head athletic trainer to move into an administrative capacity.

Swinney presented Poole with a commemorative frame featuring a jersey with the number “39” — the number of years he spent caring for Clemson student-athletes — as well as a written and signed message from Swinney. As Poole was recognized, Clemson players applauded for him in the background and some chanted “MVP.”

You can check out the cool moment for Poole in the following video from Clemson Football’s Twitter account.

