ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Rangers, Hurricanes jockey for better playoff seeding

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIpkW_0f5uXcUH00

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers don’t have to look far for a late-season showdown.

It arrives with Tuesday night’s meeting in New York.

The Hurricanes have won just two of their last five games, but Sunday’s 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks could catapult them to better things.

“We haven’t had our best hockey as of late,” Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “Hopefully we can keep that momentum going and take advantage of it.”

The Rangers have been off since Saturday, when they stretched their winning streak to three games. They’ve outscored their opponents by a combined 11-2 in those games.

“I feel like this has snuck up on us a little bit,” Rangers center Ryan Strome said. “You reach the 100-point mark and you clinch a playoff spot. It’s just a good feeling. I think we’ve come a long way as a group.”

Carolina (47-18-8, 102 points) and New York (47-20-6, 100 points) split their first two meetings this season.

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division already have secured a spot in the playoffs, though now it’s a matter of sorting out the order of finish. Both have played 73 games.

“Now the fun stuff starts and the work begins,” Strome said. “I just think we’ve been focused every day.”

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said the team has been winning the right way.

“We’ve won games a lot of different ways this year,” Gallant said. “We’ve felt good about that. They stuck together. Again, it’s not over yet. We’ve got nine big games to play and finish as high as we can.”

The importance of the Hurricanes-Rangers game can’t be understated. To Gallant, the first objective was to qualify for the playoffs and next on the to-do list is to be in position for as many series with home-ice advantage as possible.

That message has been received by the Rangers players.

“Now it’s about building our game, trying to secure home ice,” New York left winger Chris Kreider said. “The whole year, the whole team has played incredibly well.”

The Rangers are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Carolina captain Jordan Staal notched his first hat trick in nearly a decade Sunday night. It’s part of a late-season surge in which he has racked up 11 goals across the last 29 games.

“I just try to play my game,” Staal said. “That’s being reliable, being strong at both ends. When the puck starts to go in, it always feels good.”

Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov has a team-high 20 multi-point games this season. He has career highs for goals (28) and points (64).

Staal wants the Hurricanes to maintain their general approach. They’ve racked up 32 or more shots on goal in five of their last six games.

“Just play that solid game that everyone needs to play to help us win,” Staal said.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour holds a 167-84-28 regular-season record, matching his former coach, Peter Laviolette, for the second-most wins in franchise history.

The teams meet again April 26 in Carolina’s regular-season home finale.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-checking Borowiecki

The NHL suspended Penguins star Evgeni Malkin a whopping four games for cross-checking Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Watch the video explanation above for more on why the NHL suspended Malkin for four games. Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 game(s) for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki. This marks the second time the NHL suspended...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Sidney Crosby Notches 1,400th Point In Penguins OT Win

Sidney Crosby became the 22nd player to score 1,400 points in NHL history on his overtime game-winner for the Penguins on Sunday. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby became just the 22nd player to tally 1,400 career points moving him ahead of Hall of Famer, Jarri Kurri. He trails Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin by three points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Ryan Strome
Yardbarker

Bruins to host Penguins in 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

After over a decade, the NHL outdoor experience is returning to Boston — and the Bruins will face off against one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals. ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported early Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been tapped to faceoff against the B's on January 2 as the yearly outdoor festivities move to Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anaheim Ducks#The Metropolitan Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy