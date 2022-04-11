ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Emmanuel Macron meets locals in Marine Le Pen stronghold after first round of voting in election

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

French President Emmanuel Macron met with local people in Denain, northern France, on Monday (11 April), after the first round of the presidential election.

Macron's rival, Marine Le Pen , won more than 41% of the vote in Denain, compared to his 14%.

Denain locals expressed their dissatisfaction at Macron's proposed reforms to pensions, including raising the age of retirement from 62 to 65.

An Ipsos exit poll on Sunday (10 April) showed that Macron led the first round of voting with 27% of votes to Le Pen's 23%. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
Emmanuel Macron: Does the French President wear a wig?

On Monday, March 14, an article was published on a blog called Mediapart which has since been deleted. This blog offers a space for personal contributions called the Club, which is both a blogging platform and a social network. Even though ‘each Mediapart subscriber has the possibility to edit and...
