Michael Sam Joins Barcelona Dragons as Defensive Line Coach

By Mike McDaniel
 2 days ago

The former NFL defensive lineman became the first openly-gay player to be drafted in 2014.

Michael Sam, who was the first openly-gay player to be drafted in the NFL, is back working in football after retiring from the game in 2015.

Sam has accepted a position with the Barcelona Dragons of the European Football League as the team’s defensive line coach.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity joining the Barcelona Dragons organization. I want to thank GM Bart Iaccarino, head coach Andrew Weidinger and the Barcelona team. I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the best pass rushers in the European League,” Sam said in the team release.

Sam was selected as an All-American and named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 after recording 18 sacks in his senior season at Missouri.

Sam made history as the first openly-gay player to be drafted when he was selected in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams. He was cut by the Rams before the start of the 2014 season and joined the Cowboys practice squad before eventually playing for Montreal in the Canadian Football League.

