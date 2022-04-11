ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sánchez Slam Leads Twins in 6-homer Surge to Beat Mariners

By Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first...

Yardbarker

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

Let the overreactions begin. One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Twins start 2-game series at home against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -139, Twins +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a two-game series. Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1520 The Ticket

How to Get Minnesota Twins Tickets for Just $4 Today

Going to a Minnesota Twins game is kind of like a right of passage as a Minnesotan. And while the Metrodome was iconic (R.I.P.) seeing a game at Target Field is a really cool experience. And for just today (Tuesday, April 12th) there's an offer from the Twins where you can get tickets for just $4!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dodgers vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 12 (Runs Galore in Poor Pitching Matchup)

After dropping two of their first three games to the Rockies, the 1-2 Los Angeles Dodgers hope to rebound as they take on the 2-2 Minnesota Twins today at 7:40 p.m. EST. Expectations are sky-high for an uber-talented Dodgers squad that feels like it was created in a video game, and they'll be anxious to avoid a 1-3 start. Andrew Heaney is tasked with getting the club back to .500 as he takes the mound today.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
1520 The Ticket

Are the Vikings Really One of the NFL’s 10 Richest Teams?

While just about all NFL teams' 2021 revenue dropped off due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Vikings' finances going forward have them in the top tier of the league. Like all NFL teams, the Minnesota Vikings' revenue took a hit between the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to (stop me if you've heard this already...) the pandemic. In fact, a new report from the number-crunchers over at bookies.com puts the amount the Vikings lost due to Covid-related reasons at a whopping 83-million dollars.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

