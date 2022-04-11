Sánchez Slam Leads Twins in 6-homer Surge to Beat Mariners

While just about all NFL teams' 2021 revenue dropped off due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Vikings' finances going forward have them in the top tier of the league. Like all NFL teams, the Minnesota Vikings' revenue took a hit between the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to (stop me if you've heard this already...) the pandemic. In fact, a new report from the number-crunchers over at bookies.com puts the amount the Vikings lost due to Covid-related reasons at a whopping 83-million dollars.

