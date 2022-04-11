12-year-old Kansas driver goes airborne, flips car

COLBY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 12-year-old boy and two passengers have only minor injuries following a crash in Thomas County.

The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. on Country Club Drive, just north of Veterans Memorial Drive.

The 12-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle accelerated swiftly. The car left the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, flipped, and came to rest on the passenger side of the car.

Two passengers, a 27-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, escaped with only minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.