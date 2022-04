A 20-year-old Pasadena woman and UCLA student was killed in a violent wreck on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood early Thursday morning that split a car in half. The crash occurred on the eastbound 101 Freeway, where it turns into the southbound 101 Freeway, at the Tujunga Avenue offramp at about 2 a.m. According to California Highway Patrol, the woman and sole occupant of the car was driving on the eastbound 101 Freeway, headed towards the 134 Freeway, when she suddenly swerved back towards the lanes of the 101. She lost control, struck a guardrail, and her car...

