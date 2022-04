A lot of residents in Rockford walk to work, the grocery stores, and everywhere else they need to go in town. You'd think Rockford would be a more pedestrian-friendly city. At least once a week I see on the news that a pedestrian walking down the street was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to their injuries. It's so unfortunate and disappointing that it has become a normal story for the news to cover.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO