It seems the Phoenix in the Mission will soon be no longer. The owner of the Irish pub received permits last week that clear the way for the current building to be demolished to make way for the construction of a six-story, mixed-use building in its place, Hoodline reports. The progress comes after the project was halted in 2020 due to a discretionary review called by a neighbor over the new building potentially interfering with their apartment’s sunlight; they later withdrew their application for review.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO