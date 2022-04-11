ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, MIKE LIEDTKE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4h9Z_0f5uV1bp00
California Wildfires Utility FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco. Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by its aging equipment in 2019 and 2021, prosecutors announced. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation's largest utility, has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires sparked by its aging Northern California power lines and submit to five years of oversight in an attempt to prevent more deadly blazes.

The company didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement announced Monday with prosecutors in six counties ravaged by last year's Dixie Fire and the 2019 Kincade Fire. The utility still faces criminal charges for a 2020 wildfire in Shasta County that killed four people.

The civil settlements are designed to accelerate payments to hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed so they can start rebuilding more quickly than those who suffered devastating losses in 2017 and 2018 blazes ignited by PG&E's equipment. Those fires prompted the utility to negotiate settlements that included $13.5 billion earmarked for victims — money that still hasn't been completely distributed.

The deal also thrusts the utility back into five years of independent oversight, similar to the supervision PG&E faced during its criminal probation after it was convicted of misconduct that contributed to a natural gas explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said that oversight was the biggest accomplishment to come from the settlement.

“We have limited tools and criminal law to deal with corporations and what we were able to do here was to get a five-year agreement that they will be overseen, that there will be an independent monitor, and that they will have to meet certain benchmarks," she said Monday.

All told, PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017 that wiped out more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people.

PG&E's federal probation ended in late January, raising worries from the federal judge who tried to force the utility to reduce fire risks by requiring more maintenance and reporting. U.S. District Judge William Alsup warned that PG&E remained a "continuing menace to California" and urged state prosecutors to try to rein in the company that provides power to 16 million people.

In a joint statement covering five of the six counties that settled, prosecutors said PG&E will be “essentially on a five-year probation" to be overseen by Filsinger Energy Partners, which already acts as a safety monitor for California power regulators.

PG&E will have to underwrite the federal monitor’s costs, up to $15 million annually, in addition to the $55 million in other payments and penalties that the utility expects to incur in the settlement.

As part of their settlement, Sonoma County prosecutors agreed to drop 33 criminal charges filed last year that accused PG&E of inadvertently injuring six firefighters and endangering public health with smoke and ash from the Kincade Fire that began in October 2019.

Fire officials said a PG&E transmission line sparked the fire, which destroyed 374 buildings in wine country and caused nearly 200,000 people to flee as it burned through 120 square miles (311 square kilometers), the largest evacuation in county history.

Prosecutors in the other five counties were exploring criminal charges in last year's Dixie Fire before cutting the deal that they said will result in far larger payouts than had they hauled PG&E into court. Because there were no deaths in the Dixie Fire, prosecutors said the utility would have paid a maximum penalty of about $330,000 if it had been found guilty in a criminal case.

Ravitch said state laws that limit punishment against a corporation to probation and fines helped motivate the settlement. She said if PG&E had been successfully prosecuted in the Sonoma County case it would have paid a fine of just $9.4 million, most of which would have gone to the state.

Instead, the county will now receive more than $20 million earmarked for nonprofits that help people affected by wildfires and for Santa Rosa Junior College so that it can expand fire safety and vegetation management programs. It will also reimburse the DA's office for the costs of investigating and litigating the case, she said.

Even when PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter f or the deaths in the 2018 Camp Fire, the company was fined just $3.5 million.

In a statement, PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said the utility welcomed the chance to be more transparent — and ultimately more accountable — for its operations.

“We are committed to doing our part, and we look forward to a long partnership with these communities to make it right and make it safe,” Poppe said.

The money that that PG&E will pay as part of the settlements will account for a just sliver of its anticipated liabilities in the Kincade, Zogg and Dixie fires. As of December 31, PG&E estimated it will likely be held responsible for at least $2.3 billion in losses stemming from those wildfires. Some of the estimated $1.15 billion in damages caused by the Dixie Fire may be paid by a state-backed insurance fund that California lawmakers created after PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

The Dixie Fire burned nearly 1 million acres (3,900 square kilometers) in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties and destroyed more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. The blaze started on July 13, 2021 when a tree hit electrical distribution lines west of a dam in the Sierra Nevada, according to investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The settlement for the Dixie Fire was made by district attorneys in Plumas, Lassen, Tehama, Shasta and Butte counties, which will receive nearly $30 million.

Although her office participated in the Dixie Fire settlement, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said she will continue to pursue a criminal case related to the Zogg Fire, which killed four.

___

Liedtke reported from San Ramon, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

State Auditor Rips Regulators Over Wildfire Safety Plans By PG&E, Major Utilities

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A report from the California state auditor is criticizing utility regulators over wildfire safety plans by Pacific Gas and Electric and the state’s other major utilities, saying the plans do not adequately address immediate needs even as the drought-parched state heads into another challenging fire season. Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden’s report said the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is not using its authority to require wildfire mitigation compliance; and said the newly-formed Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety signed off on plans that fail to prioritize tree-trimming and burying lines in the state’s most high-risk areas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGO

Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?

FRESNO, Calif. -- There's a $1.60 difference between the average gas cost in California, $5.85 and the national average, $4.25. At the pump, you'll see the state and federal taxes listed. But the reason why we are paying more in California is what you won't see on your receipt. "It's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTRE

Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) - Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy. The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Ramon, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kincade Fire#California Lawmakers#Sierra Nevada#Ap#Pacific Gas Electric#Pg E
FOXBusiness

Caitlyn Jenner slams high-tax California, praises Florida: ‘I would leave’

Olympic gold medalist and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner ripped California’s high taxes and said she "would leave" the Golden State for Florida. "California…boy, is it not the Golden State any longer. High taxes. High unemployment. We've lost 18,000 companies. We lost a congressional seat because we have less people living here," Jenner told "Varney & Co." Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Man guilty of setting fire that killed 12 California condors

A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was convicted Thursday of arson and could face up to 24 years in state prison when he is sentenced, prosecutors said.Ivan Gomez, 31, was convicted by a Monterey County judge of setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney's office announced.The blaze erupted on Aug. 18, 2020, on the central coast northwest of Los Angeles. It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre (32-hectare) condor sanctuary in Big Sur that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Marin County To Establish 38 Miles Of Shaded Fuel Breaks In Effort To Prevent Massive Wildfires

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – As horrific wildfires have ravaged the state for the last five years, Marin County isn’t waiting to be the next casualty. They’re launching one of the largest fire-prevention efforts in Bay Area history. When Bernie Casey goes dog-walking in an area above Larkspur called the Citron Bowl, the specter of wildfire is never far from her mind. “It was right there,” Casey said, pointing to the oak-covered hillside.  “It was early in the morning and people had to get out.” A fire about a year ago threatened the homes above. Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Lando said, as...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Money Woes Vex California’s Massive Court System, Invite Intervention

The COVID-19 pandemic’s corrosive effects on California’s public education system are obvious. The state’s nearly six-million K-12 students were forced into jerry-rigged remote classes for months and even when schools reopened they have been plagued by political conflicts over whether students should be compelled to wear masks and/or be vaccinated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Balloons Blamed for Santa Clara Power Outage

Did you know there's a state law that says helium-filled balloons need to be weighted down? Yes, that's to avoid power outages such as the one that affected more than 2,600 Silicon Valley Power customers on Sunday morning. Irked customers posting on Twitter wondered if the balloons in question were...
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
60K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy