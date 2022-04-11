ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Vacant Tulsa House Fire

By Mallory Thomas
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa fire investigators are looking into the cause...

www.news9.com

iheart.com

Omaha House Fire Cause Determined

Omaha Fire investigators say the cause of a late Tuesday night fire in central Omaha was accidental in nature: carelessly discarded smoking materials. Around 11 p.m., firefighters were sent to the house near 46th and Capitol Ave. and reported smoke and fire showing as they pulled up to the place.
OMAHA, NE
KTUL

Tulsa firefighters find stolen vehicles while responding to grass fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters found two stolen vehicles while responding to a small grass fire overnight. It happened just after midnight near Apache and North Sheridan. One of the vehicles and some grass was on fire when firefighters arrived, but they were able to put it out...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
KTAL

Firefighter injured in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday evening a Shreveport firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Queensborough neighborhood. Crews responded to the single-family home on the 3100 block of Dupont St. just after 6:00 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. It took 32 minutes for the 18 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
SHREVEPORT, LA
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
SILive.com

FDNY: 3 firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire at vacant building in Sea View

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three firefighters were injured when the FDNY battled a two-alarm fire for over three hours at a vacant building in Sea View on Friday morning. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 8 a.m. after the blaze was reported around 7:10 a.m. in a building under construction at 460 Brielle Ave., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WGAL

Cause of Lancaster County fire under investigation

Crews battled a house fire in Lancaster County early Sunday. The fire was in the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers say there was heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home when crews arrived just before 3 a.m. The fire quickly...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WSLS

Forest firefighters respond to massive house fire

BOONSBORO, Va. – The Forest Fire Department responded to a massive fire in Boonsboro. The department posted about the fire on Facebook Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. Five trucks responded to the scene and found a home 75% involved with fire. The flames were also creeping toward nearby brush.
BOONSBORO, MD
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick Fire Department is investigating a house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) said they responded to a house fire on West 52nd Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15th. According to KFD, when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the garage, and the fire was burning inside the wall on the first floor. Officials said that two people inside the house were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
iheart.com

Investigation Continues Into Cause of Fire That Left Three Hurt

The investigation continues into what started a fire in Schenectady that left three people hurt. Crews were called to battle the blaze on Seventh Avenue Monday and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the multi-unit home. Three people had to jump from the second floor of the building to escape the fire and they all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone living on the first floor of the house made it out safely.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Eyewitness News

Two firefighters injured battling house fires in Middletown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling two house fires in Middletown Wednesday afternoon. Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said they were hospitalized with burns. A lieutenant was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with burns to his leg. A firefighter was brought to Middlesex Hospital...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
The Blade

South Toledo man accused of arson in vacant house fire

A South Toledo man has been charged for setting a vacant house at 211 Western Ave. on fire. Ronnie Spence, 36, of the 700 block of Balfe Street, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Lucas County jail. He has been charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
TOLEDO, OH
News On 6

How Tulsa Firefighters Train To Save Animals From Fires

Tulsa Fire crews tell us a life is a life whether it's a person or their pet. Firefighters said saving an animal from a house fire is more common than one might think. So far this year, Tulsa fire crews report that they have responded to an average of one structure fire per day and many of the affected homeowners have pets.
TULSA, OK

