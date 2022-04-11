Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands Elevated Fire Weather Conditions over Southwest New Mexico this afternoon .An approaching Pacific trough will move in from the west today. Very dry air will spread across the region on strong westerly winds ahead of this system. Single-digit relative humidity is expected across the lowlands this afternoon, along with breezy to windy conditions. In addition, high temperatures this afternoon will be about ten degrees above normal. This area will also be in the Extreme class of fire danger due to dry fuels. All these elements will make for elevated to critical fire weather conditions across the lowlands of southwest New Mexico this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND WARM TEMPERATURES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111, across the lowlands of southwest New Mexico. * WIND...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Will be across the lowlands of southwestern New Mexico, to include the Bootheel and southwest deserts. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 28 DAYS AGO