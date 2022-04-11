ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Nevada assemblyman accused of grabbing man’s throat, pulling him out of car

By David Charns
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada assemblyman is accused of pulling a man out of a car by his throat during an incident last week, police wrote in a report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team.

Republican Assem. John Ellison, 68, of Elko, faces a charge of simple battery, police said. Officers forwarded their findings to the district attorney who will decide if charges will be filed.

In the incident reported Wednesday, police said a man was driving behind the assemblyman when he estimated he was driving 50 mph in a 25-mph zone, police said. The man followed Ellison into the parking lot of a business, rolled down his window and told him he was speeding.

“[The man] told [Ellison] just because he is an assemblyman does not give him the right to speed,” the report said. “[Ellison] denied speeding.”

At one point, Ellison is accused of opening the man’s car door, grabbing him by the throat and pulling him out of the car, police said. Police said the victim had “two small red scratch marks” on his neck.

Ellison told police he did not speed and denied assaulting or pulling the man out of his car, police said.

A witness told police she tried to separate the two men outside of the business and extended her hand, possibly grazing the victim’s chest, police said.

There were no other witnesses and no surveillance, police said.

“It was difficult to determine exactly what happened,” officers wrote in their report. “[The victim] did have injuries that would be consistent with being grabbed by the neck.”

Ellison was first elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2010. He represents several counties in northeastern Nevada, including Elko, Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine counties.

The I-Team reached out to Ellison and the district attorney for comment.

