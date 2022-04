Commodity swaps are the most widely used ‘insurance tool on the large commodity exchanges by companies and investors of all sizes around the world trading commodities from metals to corn. MetalSwap allows commodity swaps to be executed without intermediaries, with reduced costs and without time limitations. The balance of supply and demand for most metals appears to be improving and the outlook for the medium-term demand forecast is positive due to increased spending on green and energy initiatives. Metalswap is built on smart contracts that are deployed on the Ethereum blockchain, the first network in the industry hosting the most decentralized applications and therefore the most secure and robust network on the market.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 DAYS AGO