Accidents

22-year-old sitting in open car window dies after falling into roadway, SC cops say

By Simone Jasper
Wichita Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old died after falling from a moving car in South Carolina, officials said. The woman was sitting on the open passenger’s side window of a Chevrolet when she “spilled...

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
State
South Carolina State
Driver dies after hitting 11-foot alligator on roadway, deputies say

FLORIDA – A man was killed after hitting an 11-foot alligator while driving in Florida early Thursday, authorities said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672, about two miles west of Country Road 39, in Lithia when he struck the alligator in the roadway at 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LITHIA, FL
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
14-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Ride at Florida Amusement Park, Investigation Launched

A teenager has died after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida. The incident took place at ICON Park late Thursday evening, per a local report from Fox 35 Orlando, with witnesses describing the initial confusion at the scene. One park attendee revealed that several people had assumed that a “piece of the ride” had fallen to the ground. When they got closer to the scene, however, witnesses said they could see “a person laying on the ground.”
ORLANDO, FL
Man found dead near railroad tracks in south Wichita, police say

Wichita police say a man, who appears to be in his 60s, was found dead shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in south Wichita. Officers responded to a 911 call near the railroad tracks in the area of 47th Street South and Broadway. Officers searched the area and found the man lying on the ground east of the railroad tracks and south of 47th Street, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in an email.
WICHITA, KS
Rochester Couple Arrested After Six Kids Found In Hotel Room

Two Rochester residents were arrested for six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child after they left six children in an Ontario County hotel room. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 46-year-old Stephan Leach and 38-year-old Tanya Ells. The couple was arrested after a complaint from the Super 8 Motel in Canandaigua where 6 kids were living in a single hotel room. Police say the children were living in unsanitary conditions, and they were found in dirty, stained clothing.
ROCHESTER, NY

