We've reached the point in the 2022 season where there's now a legitimate argument to be made for multiple drivers as the best in NASCAR right now. If you think in terms of race wins, it's William Byron's pair of victories following Martinsville. If you're looking at flashiness and pizazz, it's Ross Chastain. But if you value consistency, it's probably Ryan Blaney.

