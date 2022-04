POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has urged residents to stay safe and prepare for potential wildfires as strong winds shift directions throughout the day. Over the past weekend, Pottawatomie County says multiple fires were reported within its borders. It said all county fire departments were called out at one point or another to work fires. There was some damage to equipment, however, it said no structures were damaged.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO