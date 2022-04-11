ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Parks and Wildlife seeking feedback on new license plate design

By Robin Bradshaw, Texas Digital Reporter
 1 day ago
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are seeking feedback to help choose the final charity license plate design supporting nature tourism and wildlife. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking Texans to help choose the final design on the newly released conservation 'Great Roadrunner' license plates before April, 21.

The charity license plate design supported by the TPWD will provide funding for nature tourism and wildlife in Texas. An online survey is posted on the TPWD for community feedback on one of the three designs for this year's charity license plate program.

"The plates are designed from wildlife photography ," said Shelly Plante, nature tourism Manager with TPWD. "Hector Astorga is a well-established photographer from West Texas and he helped with the roadrunner photos for the license plate."

"Roadrunners are a tough Texas bird," Plante explained. "I have been working on this project for awhile and I think roadrunners are one of those birds that you always remember when you see one. They are found in every county in Texas and also used as a logo for the Heart of Texas trails in the central region of the state."

The license plates can be purchased for vehicles, RV travel trailers, trailers and motorcycles. These TPWD conservation specialty plates cost $30 per year, with $22 going to TPWD to provide funding to support the many programs provided by nature and wildlife tourism in Texas.

"Our goal is to connect people to nature," Plante said.

The TPWD charity license plates support a variety of different conservation-related initiatives and efforts. Purchasing a plate supports fishing lakes and rivers, state parks, wildlife restoration and management, Texas parks and more.

This years' roadrunner plate will support nature tourism and wildlife viewing programs such as the Great Texas Wildlife Trails , Great Texas Birding Classic, and Texas Paddling Trails , the press release noted.

