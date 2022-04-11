ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Deadly shooting investigated in Belle Glade

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJBdK_0f5uT8rK00

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Southwest Ave. C Place.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 2

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida. Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its […] The article POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Shine My Crown

Virginia Woman Gets 18 Year Sentence for Hitting Husband With Her Car After Argument; It Took Him 15 Months to Die

A woman from Norfolk, Va, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for hitting her husband with her car following an argument. The incident took place on Aug. 6, 2020, at the Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk. Thirty-five-year-old Bashirah Shamirah Tripp went to the shopping center with her husband, James Irving Johnson Jr., after leaving work for the day.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
CBS Miami

Friends Identify Victim Of Fatal Stabbing At Edgewater’s One Paraiso As 27-Year-Old Christian Toby Obumseli

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details are emerging about an alleged murder inside One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. CBS4 spoke with several residents, and they say they recently received an email about a domestic incident. It did not provide further detail. CBs4 has since learned from Miami PD that a man was stabbed at the location on Sunday night.  And by speaking with friends that knew the victim, the man killed was 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli. He died after being transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center. CBS4 had a chance on Tuesday night to speak with several of Obumseli’s close friends.  The news comes as quite a shock. Obumseli, by all accounts, was caring and had a great spirit. Friends said that Obumseli recently moved to Miami and was living with his girlfriend at One Paraiso. One person was detained concerning the stabbing, according to Miami PD.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy