Deadly shooting investigated in Belle Glade

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Southwest Ave. C Place.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.