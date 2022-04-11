Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry; McDonald FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRY AND SOUTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTIES At 1152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell across the warned area earlier this morning. Heavy rainfall has ended but residual flash flooding will continue through early afternoon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Roaring River State Park, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Flat Creek at Highway U, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Bentonville Hollow at Highway E and Flat Creek at Highway C. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO